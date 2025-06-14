Central celebrates 102-year-old WWII veteran with day in his honor

CENTRAL - A hometown hero is being recognized not just for reaching 102 years of age, but for a legacy of service that stretches back to World War II. The city of Central has declared a special day in his honor.

It was more than a birthday party, it was a celebration of a century of service, strength, and spirit. Friday, the Central community came together to honor Willie Davis Knippers, turning 102 years young.

"I guess because I lived so long, if I wasn't this old they wouldn't be doing all of this," Knippers said.

At just 19 years old in Pine County, Mississippi, Mr. Knippers was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943. He proudly served in the Pacific as part of the Medical Corps.

"I was actually put in an outfit, headquarters outfit, and I was put in there to save lives, not kill them, I never had to shoot my gun," Knippers said.

At the celebration, Central Mayor Wade Evans honored Knippers by officially declaring June 15th as "Mr. Willie Knippers Day." He says this marks the second year the city has joined in to recognize his life and service.

“Anytime you get to be 100, 101, 102 it's something to be celebrated, and so today was a little more fun because we've done it before, and I got to remind Mr. Willie that the one older than him and alive in Central is the trees," Evans said.

Knippers has lived at The Claiborne at Shoe Creek for the past four years. Staff say it's an honor to celebrate their hero.

“We just feel special to have Mr. Willie here, as not only a resident but a part of our family, and we are grateful we can honor him as a local hero," Executive Director Jill Greig said.

When asked what he wanted for his birthday, he said he wanted to attend church at his lifelong congregation in Bluff Springs, Mississippi, his family will be taking him Sunday.