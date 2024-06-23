Celebration of life held for Prairieville drowning victim

PRAIRIEVILLE - Family and friends came together Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of 12-year-old Da'Qwain 'DQ' Robinson.

Robinson drowned at the Keystone Subdivision in Prairieville on June 11. Those who knew him described him as kind, respectful, and full of life.

"He was funny, energetic, and overall a nice person to be around," Robinson's classmate Sophia Jimenez said.

The people who loved him said he enjoyed video games, dancing and making TikToks. He made everyone around him smile. His cousin Gwen Carter says he never met a stranger.

"My favorite qualities about him - very mannerable, respectable, he was able to friends with anyone that he actually came in contact with," his cousin Gwen Carter said.

Robinson's friend Austyn Payne told the story about how the two met.

"I was not supposed to be outside and I was walking around. Out of nowhere - I didn't know who he was - DQ just told me to come to his house to play basketball. And we were close ever since."

His family plans to keep Da'Qwain's memory alive by keeping him close to their hearts, being there for one another and reminiscing about the good times they shared with him.

"The character that he has - it was shown today at the service. By the amount of people that actually came out to support and say their final goodbyes," Carter says.