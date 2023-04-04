Cash crunch has Louisiana parks seeking money-raising ideas

72°
Saturday, April 15 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WWL

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's state parks and historic sites don't draw enough visitors or deep-pocketed donors to stay afloat without state subsidies, and the funds to operate them are getting tighter.

The state's continuing cash crunch has Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who oversees Louisiana's recreation and tourism department, searching for financing streams.

He's considering naming rights for parks, new attractions and any other idea that could help turn the facilities into moneymakers. He's asking lawmakers to pass a measure letting him use partnerships with private sector companies to generate revenue.

The Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism has seen its budget, like those of most other agencies, take cuts since 2008. At its high point, the department had a $106 million budget. In the current year, that's fallen to $89 million.

