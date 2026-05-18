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Capital area observes National EMS Week with celebration of East Baton Rouge EMS

2 hours 29 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, May 18 2026 May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 6:58 AM May 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - Emergency medical services are being honored this week during National EMS Week.

Locally, the East Baton Rouge EMS has been operating in the capital region since 1982. According to the latest statistics in 2024, it responded to more than 72,000 calls.

From May 17 to May 23, EMS personnel across the country are being recognized as part of a national observance.

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Abigail Whitam from 2une In joined East Baton Rouge EMS live on Monday morning to discuss EMS Week.

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