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Capital-area kids have some prehistoric fun at 'Jurrassic Jam' event downtown

2 hours 53 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 5:46 PM April 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Capital-area kids got to have some prehistoric fun at the "Jurrassic Jam" event downtown on Tuesday.

The event, hosted by the Manship Theatre and the Shaw Center Plaza, featured movie screenings, dinosaur egg hunts, games, crafts and dance parties, plus a hands-on learning experience with a paleontologist. 

"The kids are going to see some real dinosaur bones and have the opportunity to ask questions to a real paleontologist," said Lauren Lambert-Tompkins with the Manship Theatre.

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Organizers said the free event was made possible through partnerships with Louisiana Public Broadcasting, PBS Kids and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. 

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