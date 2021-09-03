Camp Minden explosion happened in storage area

PINEVILLE - The National Guard reports that an earth covered bunker at Camp Minden was destroyed after an explosion around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to the Louisiana National Guard, hazmat teams determined that "Clean Burning Ignitor" auto-ignited inside the bunker that it was stored in.

The Guard says more than 320,000 pounds of the propellent was stored in three bunkers. After the explosion, two thirds of the CBI remains.

Webster Parish official Jenny Reynolds says she was standing on her front porch drinking coffee when she saw a flash and then heard an explosion coming from the direction of Camp Minden.

Explosive Services International is in the process of destroying propellant that was left behind when the company went bankrupt in 2013.

“No one was injured. The area is safe, the scene is secure and public safety is not a concern at this time,” Col. Ed Bush, state public affairs officer for the Louisiana National Guard explained during the press conference. “Those systems that are designed to contain and control an incident just like this; that bunker system that’s out there did exactly what it’s supposed to do.”

The explosion happened on the east side of Camp Minden in storage area L-2. No one was working at that area at the time of the explosion.

Investigators with Louisiana State Police are still investigating the incident.