Cajun Navy 2016 sues United Cajun Navy over defamation claims

DENHAM SPRINGS — Cajun Navy 2016 has filed a defamation lawsuit against United Cajun Navy and several of its officers in the 19th Judicial District Court.

The lawsuit alleges a multi-year campaign of false and defamatory statements that damaged Cajun Navy 2016's reputation and interfered with its disaster relief mission.

According to the petition, the defendants repeatedly published false and misleading statements through social media and other public channels, questioning the organization's legitimacy, integrity and disaster response efforts.

The petition says those statements harmed the nonprofit's reputation, discouraged volunteers and donors, and interfered with its ability to serve communities affected by natural disasters.

"When floodwaters rise, families don't have time to sort through competing claims on social media," said Jon Bridgers, CEO and founder of Cajun Navy 2016. "They need to know who is actually showing up. Our reputation is one of the most important tools we have when lives are on the line."

"We've ignored this for years because helping people has always been more important than arguing online," Bridgers said. "But there comes a point when staying quiet actually hurts the people we're trying to help."

The petition alleges the defendants' statements went beyond criticism and instead constituted a deliberate effort to mislead the public, discourage volunteers and donors, and interfere with Cajun Navy 2016's ongoing disaster response operations.

Among the specific claims in the lawsuit, United Cajun Navy allegedly posted on social media that Cajun Navy 2016 would "scam good-hearted people out of their donations" and "stole valor to line their own greedy pockets" while the organization was assisting with Hurricane Helene relief efforts in North Carolina.

Cajun Navy 2016 was formally established as a nonprofit corporation on Sept. 6, 2017, through the Louisiana Secretary of State, following its operations during the Great Flood of 2016 in the Denham Springs area.

The petition says one of the defendants, Todd Terrell, initially volunteered with Cajun Navy 2016, but they severed ties after questions arose regarding alleged unauthorized payments he promised.

United Cajun Navy established its nonprofit corporation on April 2, 2018, according to the petition.

"We didn't choose this path lightly," Bridgers said. "For years, we've stayed focused on serving others. Unfortunately, the false statements have continued, and protecting our reputation has become necessary to protect our mission."

The lawsuit seeks damages authorized under Louisiana law along with injunctive and declaratory relief to prevent further defamatory conduct.

WBRZ has reached out to the United Cajun Navy and is awaiting a response.