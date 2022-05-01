Cade Doughty's homerun walks off No. 11 Georgia to give LSU a Sunday series win

Denham Springs product baseman Cade Doughty proved his clutch gene once more as he launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday to lift LSU to a 4-3 win over Georgia in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU, which won two of three games over the Bulldogs in the weekend series, improved to 29-14 overall and 12-9 in the SEC. Georgia dropped to 30-14 overall and 12-9 in conference play.

Trailing 3-2 in the 9th, the rally started with a Jacob Berry single off of Georgia reliever Jaden Woods. Doughty followed with a blast into the left-field bleachers, giving the Tigers the victory.

The homer was Doughty’s 10th of the season and his second walk-off hit of the year. He provided a walk-off single to defeat Missouri, 4-3, on April 22.

“I am extremely proud of our team today,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “This was a great victory against a Top 5 RPI team, and to win two out of three here at home is awesome.

“I felt like we deserved to win the game with the way we played today. We maybe didn’t play our best, and it was hard, but I thought we deserved to win. It was great getting Cade up in the ninth with a chance to do it; I just looked at him and thought, ‘Man, we’re going to win this game right now.’”

Doughty wasn't the only Tiger feeling a power surge Sunday afternoon. LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews unloaded two solo homers in the contest, one in the first inning to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead, and one in the fifth to tie the contest at 2-2. Crews increased his season total of home runs to 13.