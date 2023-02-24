Businessman, philanthropist Albert Fraenkel dies

BATON ROUGE - A retired businessman whose property now serves as the home of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has died.

The food bank extended its condolences on Friday to the family of Albert Fraenkel, whose "Fraenkel Furniture Warehouse" on South Choctaw Drive was gifted to the food bank and reopened in 2014 as the Fraenkel Center. Executives for the charitable organization called the gift "transformational."

Fraenkel has also been supportive of the Rotary Club (he was a past president), B'Nai Israel Synagogue and other nonprofit groups.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals in 2019 presented Fraenkel with its "Spirit of Giving Award" for his work to better the Baton Rouge community.