Bus driver who allegedly kidnapped student he was supposed to take to school arrested

BRUSLY - A bus driver who allegedly kept a student on his bus for too long and told her he loved her before taking her to school turned himself in Tuesday evening.

According to the Brusly Police Department, bus driver Christopher Taplin was supposed to deliver a female student to her correct school Monday morning.

Instead, Taplin let other students off and kept her on the bus longer than she was supposed to be. Officers said Taplin told the student he loved her while she was held on the bus alone, then dropped her off at school.

Taplin is facing charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and stalking a juvenile.