Burglar ran U-Haul into grocery store, struck water line and caused leak

BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for two people who ran a U-Haul truck into a grocery store and hit a water line, flooding the area.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a burglar ran the truck into Johnson Grocery on Van Gogh Avenue around 6 a.m. Police said the burglars stole $30 worth of quarters and nickels.

This is a developing story.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the burglars ran into a gas line. This has been corrected.