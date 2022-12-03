75°
Burglar ran U-Haul into grocery store, struck water line and caused leak

Saturday, December 03 2022
Source: WBRZ News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for two people who ran a U-Haul truck into a grocery store and hit a water line, flooding the area.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a burglar ran the truck into Johnson Grocery on Van Gogh Avenue around 6 a.m. Police said the burglars stole $30 worth of quarters and nickels.

This is a developing story.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the burglars ran into a gas line. This has been corrected. 

