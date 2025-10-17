86°
BTR evaluating whether to play video of Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for government shutdown

1 hour 23 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, October 17 2025 Oct 17, 2025 October 17, 2025 3:57 PM October 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Airport has not yet decided whether it will show a video of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the government shutdown, officials say. 

Assistant Director of Aviation at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Louis Hubbard II said the Baton Rouge Airport is currently evaluating the request. 

"We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact you — and it is our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government," Noem said in the video.

