BRPD: Woman wanted for embezzling $32,000 using stolen checks from realtor's office
BATON ROUGE - A woman is wanted for allegedly embezzling over $32,000 by stealing checks from the realtors' office she worked at and writing them to herself, a warrant from the Baton Rouge Police Department shows.
Ariel Brown, 40, is wanted on 48 counts of forgery and 48 counts of embezzlement; she allegedly stole and altered 48 separate checks between August 2025 and Jan. 2026.
Brown's employer at Weichert Realtors, Jewel Fourrier, told detectives Brown had been writing checks to herself in Fourrier's name.
Fourrier told police she noticed multiple questionable transactions, resulting in her confronting Brown about the stolen checks. Brown admitted taking them, an arrest warrant said.
