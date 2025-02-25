BRPD: Woman shot while exiting Interstate 12 Monday night

BATON ROUGE - A woman who was driving along the interstate Monday night ended her trip at the emergency room after she was shot in the leg.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said she was exiting I-12 onto Millerville Road around 7:40 p.m. when she saw another car following her closely. While she was trying to make a left turn, the vehicle passed her on her passenger side and shot twice.

The woman told officers she heard two pop noises but didn't realize she had been shot until she arrived home. She said there was no confrontation or road rage involved.

Police said it's unclear who shot at the woman or why. Anyone with information can call (225) 389-2000.