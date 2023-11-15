60°
BRPD unit involved in car wreck along Government Street

Wednesday, November 15 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police unit was involved in a wreck along Government Street on Wednesday afternoon. 

The wreck happened at the intersection of Government and 22nd streets shortly after 3:30 p.m. Pictures show a black sedan and the police unit both damaged. 

It is unclear if anyone was injured and which party is at fault for the crash. 

