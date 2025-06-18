88°
BRPD: Two people exit car hit by train Saturday on South Choctaw Drive; no injuries reported

2 hours 56 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, June 18 2025 Jun 18, 2025 June 18, 2025 2:17 PM June 18, 2025 in News
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people got out of a vehicle just before it was hit by a train on South Choctaw and Monterrey drives over the weekend, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped just past the tracks on Saturday, causing them to slam their brakes and hit the train track gate post, which caused their vehicle to stall.

The driver and passenger were forced to exit the vehicle before the vehicle was hit by a train. Police issued a citation to the driver.

