BRPD seize four guns, drugs ready for distribution; officers still searching for suspect who fled

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police seized drugs ready for distribution and four guns after they raided a car near a local business where illicit dealings were said to take place, the department said Friday.

A BRPD officer on patrol said he saw an illegal transaction happening at a gas station near Plank Road. After he began following a vehicle involved in the deal, the driver bailed and dropped a handgun while fleeing the area on foot. Police did not say whether or not they made any arrests and are actively searching for a suspect.

After police searched the vehicle, three additional firearms, 87 grams of marijuana, two ski masks, a scale and bags were found and seized.