BRPD seeking assistance in North Foster Drive hit-and-run that injured 12-year-old

1 hour 22 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, February 04 2026 Feb 4, 2026 February 04, 2026 10:21 PM February 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking assistance in a hit-and-run on North Foster Drive that injured a 12-year-old.

Officials said the child was struck by a vehicle on Jan. 26 while riding on his bicycle around 6 p.m. The driver of the unknown vehicle failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene.

The victim is still in the hospital with serious injuries, officials said. Anyone with information is urged to call 225-344-7867.

