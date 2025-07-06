BRPD searching for two people accused of scamming elderly person out of $8K

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for two people who allegedly stole $8,000 from an elderly person in an intricate scam.

The Baton Rouge Police Department stated that the scammer approached the victim outside a Baton Rouge restaurant on May 1 and offered to buy them lunch. During the meal, the scammer gained the victim's trust.

Police say that the scammer asked the victim to take him to a bank, and they picked up another person - who officers say is an accomplice - along the way.

Officers said the scammer withdrew a large amount of cash from the bank and asked if the victim could safeguard it at his home. The victim put the scammer's money in a hiding place where they keep their own cash. While the scammer was distracting the victim, the accomplice grabbed all the money.

The two then asked to be dropped off at a store. When the victim came home, they realized all the money was gone.

Anyone with information about the scammers can call (225) 344 - 7867.