Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD searching for two people accused of knocking man unconscious in Tigerland

1 hour 16 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, June 16 2025 Jun 16, 2025 June 16, 2025 1:13 PM June 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for two people accused of assaulting a man in Tigerland in May.

BRPD says that the two suspects allegedly confronted a man walking through a Bob Petit Boulevard parking lot. The two suspects then punched the man in the face, causing him to lose consciousness.

The suspects then left the scene in a white Dodge Ram without rendering aid.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

