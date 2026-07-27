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BRPD searching for 2 attempted murder suspects in Plank Road shooting
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of attempted murder along Plank Road.
According to police, the two suspects fired multiple shots at a person outside a convenience store in the 5500 block of Plank Road near Hollywood Street. This happened the night of July 4.
The person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were non-life-threatening, BRPD added.
Anyone with information that could help identify these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
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