BRPD searching for 2 attempted murder suspects in Plank Road shooting

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of attempted murder along Plank Road.

According to police, the two suspects fired multiple shots at a person outside a convenience store in the 5500 block of Plank Road near Hollywood Street. This happened the night of July 4.

The person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were non-life-threatening, BRPD added.

Anyone with information that could help identify these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.