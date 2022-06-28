BRPD officer on administrative leave, under investigation for cozy relationship with drug dealer

BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge Police officer is on administrative leave and could face a criminal investigation after he allegedly exchanged information about open drug investigations with a confidential informant.

WBRZ has been investigating the situation for two weeks since sources told the Investigative Unit the officer had a cozy relationship with a drug dealer.

Police told WBRZ’s Chris Nakamoto, the officer is on “paid administrative leave as the department reviews whether any policies or laws were broken.” Later, police added the officer “may have released sensitive information related to an ongoing investigation.”

Sources told WBRZ the officer tried to sell information about drug cases.

WBRZ has made an editorial decision to not release the officer’s name until police reveal whether criminal charges will be filed or if the officer is disciplined.

“Once the investigations conclude, the appropriate actions will be take in line with Louisiana law and BRPD policy,” police said Tuesday about the case against the officer.

The investigation underway now is unrelated to previous Baton Rouge Police narcotics issues first revealed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit. For the last two years, Nakamoto has reported in exclusive stories about corruption within the squad. Earlier this month, two brothers charged in BRPD drug cases had their sentences reduced because of the shady police work.

Late Wednesday, the Baton Rouge Police chief issued a statement where he revealed there are other internal investigations but focused on "leaks" within the department. Click here to read more.