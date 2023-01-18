77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD officer arrested for domestic violence incident from September 2022

37 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, January 18 2023 Jan 18, 2023 January 18, 2023 2:35 PM January 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Wednesday morning for a domestic violence incident from September 2022. 

According to a spokesperson for the department, BRPD officer Michael Mitchell was booked for domestic abuse battery with a deadly weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault and malfeasance in office. 

Trending News

Mitchell has been with BRPD for three years and is currently a uniform patrol officer. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days