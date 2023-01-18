77°
BRPD officer arrested for domestic violence incident from September 2022
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Wednesday morning for a domestic violence incident from September 2022.
According to a spokesperson for the department, BRPD officer Michael Mitchell was booked for domestic abuse battery with a deadly weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault and malfeasance in office.
Mitchell has been with BRPD for three years and is currently a uniform patrol officer. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.
