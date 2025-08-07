BRPD: No arrests will be made after children jumped fence at Howell Community Park

BATON ROUGE — No arrests will be made after four juveniles snuck into Howell Community Park's pool after hours in July, Baton Rouge Police officials said Thursday.

According to a BRPD spokesperson, the group of eight to 12-year-olds that jumped the fence at the park on July 20 will meet with authorities in the near future. The spokesperson said that the moment will be a "learning experience" for the children and their parents.

Initial reports of the incident at Howell Community Park said that the children had handguns. BRPD officials now say that the guns were toys.

A little over a week after the incident, news broke that the Howell Community Center pool would be closed through the year.