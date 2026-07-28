BRPD: More than 1,000 tons of garbage processed as search for Ja'Derrius Minnieweather's body continues

BATON ROUGE — Nearly 2,700 sq. yds. of an East Baton Rouge Parish landfill have been combed over as the third week of the search for 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather's body continues, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday.

Two weeks after Minnieweather was reported missing in June, Baton Rouge Police arrested 51-year-old Maurice Parms, charging him with first-degree murder in connection with Minnieweather's death.

As of Monday, search teams covered 2,679 sq. yds. and processed 1,054.1 tons of landfill material at the Baton Rouge North Landfill. Over the past three weeks, daily productivity at the landfill increased from approximately 90 tons per day to 150 tons per day, a BRPD spokesperson noted.

"At this time, there is no established end date for the operation," a BRPD spokesperson added. "The Baton Rouge Police Department remains committed to continuing the search and remains hopeful that its objective will be achieved before all available resources have been exhausted."

More than 395 search shifts have been completed, with an average of 15 searchers per shift across three daily shifts.

"Due to the hazardous environment, searchers are limited to 30 to 45 minutes of active searching before undergoing a rehabilitation period lasting more than one hour. Rehabilitation includes decontamination from landfill hazards, rehydration, medical evaluations and re-donning personal protective equipment (PPE) before returning to the search," officials noted.

In total, the operation requires approximately 70 to 80 personnel each day, including search teams, logistics, medical support, equipment operators, command staff and numerous support personnel.

Various agencies have contributed their resources and manpower to the search effort, including the FBI, Louisiana State Police, the LSU FACES Laboratory, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, among others.