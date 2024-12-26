BRPD: Man arrested for attempted murder after shootout with officers

BATON ROUGE - A man who allegedly shot at officers last Friday during a shootout was arrested for attempted murder, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD says Micah Wiley, 20, turned himself in to BRPD detectives earlier Thursday. He allegedly led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle before exchanging gunfire with officers at Hammond Street and St. Katherine Avenue before fleeing on Dec. 20.

Wiley was booked for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Three other passengers, including two juvenile suspects, were also arrested last Friday.

Wiley was previously arrested for attempted murder for allegedly shooting someone in Prairieville in Sept. 2022. In August 2024, Wiley pleaded guilty to illegal use of an automatic weapon and was sentenced to four years in prison. He was released from custody Sept. 20, 2024. The Department of Corrections said that Wiley had been in jail since his arrest and the time counted toward his sentence.