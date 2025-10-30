65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD looking for three people accused of stealing from clothing store on Plank Rd

Thursday, October 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Police are looking for three people they say stole from a clothing store in the 5100 block of Plank Road.

The Baton Rouge Police Department posted pictures of the three individuals on Facebook on Thursday afternoon.

BRPD asks anyone with information on the trio to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

