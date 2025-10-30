65°
BRPD looking for three people accused of stealing from clothing store on Plank Rd
BATON ROUGE — Police are looking for three people they say stole from a clothing store in the 5100 block of Plank Road.
The Baton Rouge Police Department posted pictures of the three individuals on Facebook on Thursday afternoon.
BRPD asks anyone with information on the trio to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
