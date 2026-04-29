BRPD investigating fatal shooting along Woodcrest Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting along Woodcrest Drive on Wednesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Woodcrest, just off of Greenwell Springs Road.

Several BRPD units and the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office responded to the scene.

Details were limited. WBRZ is working to gather more information.