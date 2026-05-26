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BRPD chief asks approval for $1M from DHS to fund renovations, add federal task force at BRPD HQ

1 hour 56 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2026 May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 6:45 PM May 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse has asked the Baton Rouge Metro Council to approve an agreement between his department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to secure north of $1 million in funding for renovations at BRPD Headquarters, including an added space for the federal agency.

Morse outlined the proposed cooperative endeavor agreement in a letter to the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council.

According to Morse, DHS would give BRPD $1,157,000 to renovate "approximately 9,000 square feet of office space" at BRPD Headquarters.

The agreement requires that, as part of the renovations, BRPD add a space for a new multi-agency Homeland Security Task Force to operate out of.

According to Morse's letter, the federal task force would work with local and state law enforcement to target "violent crime and group violence."

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The agreement is on Wednesday's Metro Council meeting agenda. 

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