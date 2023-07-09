82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD breaks up group of stunt drivers on Friday night; 26 cars towed, 22 citations given

2 hours 28 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, July 09 2023 Jul 9, 2023 July 09, 2023 7:35 PM July 09, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A group of stunt drivers were met with flashing lights and sirens on Friday night when officers attempted to break up a meet along North Acadian Thruway.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, street racers and spectators were blocking city streets on Friday night "in an attempt to do stunts and disrupt traffic."

Police officers said patrol units were following street drivers around the city from 7 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday "disrupting their activities." Officers said additional officers at the parking lot of the Capital Area Technical College on North Acadian Thruway. 

Trending News

BRPD said officers towed 26 cars, gave out 22 tickets for spectators, three tickets for no insurance, two citations for no driver's license, one citation for a switched plate, two misdemeanor summons, one arrest and one seized gun. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days