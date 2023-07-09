BRPD breaks up group of stunt drivers on Friday night; 26 cars towed, 22 citations given

BATON ROUGE - A group of stunt drivers were met with flashing lights and sirens on Friday night when officers attempted to break up a meet along North Acadian Thruway.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, street racers and spectators were blocking city streets on Friday night "in an attempt to do stunts and disrupt traffic."

Police officers said patrol units were following street drivers around the city from 7 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday "disrupting their activities." Officers said additional officers at the parking lot of the Capital Area Technical College on North Acadian Thruway.

BRPD said officers towed 26 cars, gave out 22 tickets for spectators, three tickets for no insurance, two citations for no driver's license, one citation for a switched plate, two misdemeanor summons, one arrest and one seized gun.