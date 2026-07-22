BRPD arrests suspect accused of punching, threatening man with AK-47 at Denham Street apartment complex

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man accused of punching another man and threatening to shoot him at an apartment along Denham Street has been arrested by police.

According to an arrest warrant, while the alleged victim was putting his laundry into his car to take it to be washed on July 13, 57-year-old Billy Williams drove up in another vehicle before getting out with an AK-47. Williams then aggressively began asking the man "if he wanted to do something with him and did he have a problem," police added.

The man told Williams he did not know who he was and did not want any problems. Williams then punched the man several times, leaving the man on the ground with swelling on the right side of his face that would later be treated by EMS.

As the man began to stand up, Williams cocked the gun and pointed it at him, threatening him several times, police noted. When the man began to run away, Williams fired multiple shots, BRPD officers added.

The man's girlfriend was in the car while the attack took place.

While running away, the man dropped his cellphone. His girlfriend messaged Williams, who was a mutual friend of hers and one of her friends, and asked if he had her boyfriend's phone. Police said that Williams told her that he did have the phone, telling her that they could come get it back.

Williams was arrested on Tuesday. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated assault with a firearm, theft and simple battery charges.