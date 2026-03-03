BRPD arrests man accused of shooting, killing man at Church's Chicken on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday who is accused of shooting and killing a man at a Church's Chicken on Plank Road in October.

Detectives say an arrest warrant for Marquis Gross, 23, was signed on Feb. 27; on March 3, officials arrested him for allegedly killing 41-year-old Dwayne Williams.

Gross was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder.

WBRZ previously reported on Gross for a shooting that injured two people at a Red Roof Inn in September.

His criminal history now includes five counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession with the intent to distribute schedule I and schedule II, criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon, simple burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.