Latest Weather Blog
BRPD arrests man accused of shooting, killing man at Church's Chicken on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday who is accused of shooting and killing a man at a Church's Chicken on Plank Road in October.
Detectives say an arrest warrant for Marquis Gross, 23, was signed on Feb. 27; on March 3, officials arrested him for allegedly killing 41-year-old Dwayne Williams.
Gross was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder.
WBRZ previously reported on Gross for a shooting that injured two people at a Red Roof Inn in September.
Trending News
His criminal history now includes five counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession with the intent to distribute schedule I and schedule II, criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon, simple burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Public Service Commission candidates speak to voters at summit
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating three grass fires in the same neighborhood
-
Bicyclist struck by BRPD officer traveling 83 mph in a 25-mph zone...
-
Two Istrouma High employees on admin leave after gun goes off in...
-
Louisiana education department says it is addressing special education concerns from federal...
Sports Video
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern