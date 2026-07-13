BRPD: 1 arrested in fatal stabbing along Dawson Avenue

BATON ROUGE — Police arrested a man for allegedly fatally stabbing a 39-year-old, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Monday.

According to police, Quinton Johnson, 50, stabbed 39-year-old Dustin Johnson along Dawnson Avenue on Sunday night.

Dustin Johnson was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Quinton Johnson turned himself in, police said, and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a manslaughter charge.