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BRPD: 1 arrested in fatal stabbing along Dawson Avenue

2 hours 11 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2026 Jul 13, 2026 July 13, 2026 11:45 AM July 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Police arrested a man for allegedly fatally stabbing a 39-year-old, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Monday. 

According to police, Quinton Johnson, 50, stabbed 39-year-old Dustin Johnson along Dawnson Avenue on Sunday night. 

Dustin Johnson was taken to a hospital, where he later died. 

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Quinton Johnson turned himself in, police said, and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a manslaughter charge.

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