Latest Weather Blog
Bridge collapse in Wilkinson County cuts off only exit for Mississippi community; evacuation effort underway
WOODVILLE, Miss. - Officials are trying to evacuate more than two dozen people after a bridge collapsed Thursday, knocking out the only road in or out of a Mississippi community made up largely of camps and vacation homes.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says the Jackson Point Bridge collapsed around 10:30 a.m. as a truck carrying an oil rig was trying to cross. Video shared by the agency showed the truck nose-down, hanging over the edge of the collapsed bridge.
No one was hurt in the collapse.
Officials said the bridge serves as the "main entrance" to a part of Wilkinson County made up mostly of secondary housing. The county is currently working to find a way to evacuate the 25 people on the other side of the Buffalo River.
“We’ve been in contact with those residents. We have no unmet needs at this time, and we are working quickly to get these people to their primary homes or other sheltering,” Wilkinson County EMA Director Mattie Powell said in a statement.
Trending News
The county has been in contact with Delta Workover, the Louisiana-based company that owns the rig, to remove the cargo.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenage girls killed after police unit crashed into their vehicle during high-speed...
-
'I can't get to work': Repeated flooding in Baton Rouge neighborhood leaves...
-
Search continues for teen who escaped custody; grandma ready to use shotgun...
-
After fire at vital Ascension pumping station, leaders say parish is prepared
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: New Years Edition