Bridge collapse in Wilkinson County cuts off only exit for Mississippi community; evacuation effort underway

WOODVILLE, Miss. - Officials are trying to evacuate more than two dozen people after a bridge collapsed Thursday, knocking out the only road in or out of a Mississippi community made up largely of camps and vacation homes.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says the Jackson Point Bridge collapsed around 10:30 a.m. as a truck carrying an oil rig was trying to cross. Video shared by the agency showed the truck nose-down, hanging over the edge of the collapsed bridge.

No one was hurt in the collapse.

Officials said the bridge serves as the "main entrance" to a part of Wilkinson County made up mostly of secondary housing. The county is currently working to find a way to evacuate the 25 people on the other side of the Buffalo River.

“We’ve been in contact with those residents. We have no unmet needs at this time, and we are working quickly to get these people to their primary homes or other sheltering,” Wilkinson County EMA Director Mattie Powell said in a statement.

The county has been in contact with Delta Workover, the Louisiana-based company that owns the rig, to remove the cargo.