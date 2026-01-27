42°
BRFD working house fire along North 46th Street

Tuesday, January 27 2026
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Fire crews are working to put out a fire at a home along North 46th Street near Gus Young Avenue. 

A spokesperson for the fire department told WBRZ that they first received a call about the fire around 11:12 a.m.

WBRZ has sent a reporter to learn more. 

