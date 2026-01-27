42°
Latest Weather Blog
BRFD working house fire along North 46th Street
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Fire crews are working to put out a fire at a home along North 46th Street near Gus Young Avenue.
A spokesperson for the fire department told WBRZ that they first received a call about the fire around 11:12 a.m.
WBRZ has sent a reporter to learn more.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
REPORT: Viola Davis is shooting her next movie in Baton Rouge
-
2une In Previews: 46th annual Krewe of Denham Springs rolls this weekend
-
Car crashes into fire hydrant at O'Reilly's Auto Parts along Staring Lane,...
-
Denham Springs Fire Department officials provide safety reminders as freezing weather continues
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
Sports Video
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...
-
No. 1 OT recruit in transfer portal Jordan Seaton commits to LSU