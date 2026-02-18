67°
BRFD: Fire at Gwen Drive carport deemed intentional, fire investigators say
BATON ROUGE - A fire at a carport on Gwen Drive was deemed as intentionally set, investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The fire happened around 4:57 p.m. at a vacant home's carport. Officials said signs of vagrant activity were found inside the house.
Fire investigators ruled the fire as an arson. Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-389-2050.
