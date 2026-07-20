BRFD crews put out fire along Maximillian Street that also displaced 2 from Myrtle Street apartment

BATON ROUGE — Two people were displaced after a fire overtook multiple buildings along Maximillian and Myrtle streets early Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived along Maximillian Street around 3:05 a.m. to find two vacant houses consumed by flames. While crews fought these fires, they found an apartment along nearby Myrtle Street also on fire.

Crews were eventually able to put the fire out by 3:53 a.m. Investigators say that the fire started in the back of one of the abandoned Maximillian Street homes, spreading to the other Maximillian house and the Myrtle apartment.

Two occupants of the Myrtle apartment were displaced due to the fire, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.