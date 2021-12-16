BR Metropolitan Airport to receive over $3 million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR) is in line to receive a total of $3,116,982, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The money is to help improve the airport's runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as any related terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.

The news release added that even more money may be on its way to the airport.

BTR is not the only terminal in line to receive funding, as the FAA says it will hand out a total of $35.7 million to Louisiana's 51 airports.

The funds were made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The other Louisiana-based airports that will receive funding are listed below.

Alexandria International Airport: $1,616,469

Lafayette Regional Airport-Paul Fournet Field: $2,386,251

Lake Charles Regional Airport: $1,040,240

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport: $14,527,150

Monroe Regional Airport: $1,456,039