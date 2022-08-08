Bond hearing for mother blamed in toddler's overdose death delayed

UPDATE: Whitney Ard's hearing was delayed to Tuesday morning. The hold on her bond will remain in place until then.

-----

BATON ROUGE - A mother was arrested last week after her 2-year-old child died from a fentanyl overdose. She's been in jail for almost a week because her bond was put on hold, but a hearing set for Monday morning will decide whether she'll stay in jail until her multiple criminal cases can proceed.

2-year-old Mitchell Robinson III died in June after overdosing on fentanyl that he found inside his home on Denova Street. It was the toddler's third overdose this year, according to arrest documents. The prior two happened in April and the beginning of June, where Narcan was used to bring the toddler back to life.

"I think this was preventable. If there was a moment between the second and third overdose where action was taking place, and the child was placed in protective custody, then the third overdose would not have occurred," said Dr. Beau Clark, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner.

His mother, 28-year-old Whitney Ard, was arrested last week and booked for negligent homicide. A few days later, a bond was set for $50,000.

But a judge put a hold on her bond, and Ard remains behind bars.

Following the first two overdoses, ER doctors reported them directly to the Department of Child and Family Services with extensive proof.

"They did a very good job at not only notifying the state, but also making sure the appropriate toxicology was ordered," Clark said.

Despite that detailed report, no action was taken by the state to get the child out of that home, and Robinson stayed in his mother's care.

"We're going to see exactly what went wrong and what was known or should have been known and acted upon or not," Clark said.

At an unrelated press conference last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards promised changes at DCFS.

"We will then obviously take every action to make sure this does not happen again," Edwards said.

The department issued a statement on Wednesday saying a comprehensive review of this case is underway.

"I would like them to really analyze what they did because we don't need this mistake to happen again. We need them to react and protect children. That's in the title for their department and what they are supposed to be doing," Clark said.

DCFS is also working with the inspector general to review what happened. That investigation could possibly be turned over to prosecutors for criminal charges.