96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bojangles opens fifth Louisiana store in Albany

1 hour 22 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, August 18 2025 Aug 18, 2025 August 18, 2025 12:37 PM August 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALBANY — Bojangles is opening its fifth Louisiana location on Tuesday in Albany.

The popular fried chicken restaurant will be opening its doors to the public for the first time at 11 a.m. 

The Bojangles is located near the intersection of James Chapel Road and La. 43 in Livingston Parish. Bojangles also has locations Monroe, West Monroe, Ruston and Duson.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days