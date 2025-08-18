96°
Bojangles opens fifth Louisiana store in Albany
ALBANY — Bojangles is opening its fifth Louisiana location on Tuesday in Albany.
The popular fried chicken restaurant will be opening its doors to the public for the first time at 11 a.m.
The Bojangles is located near the intersection of James Chapel Road and La. 43 in Livingston Parish. Bojangles also has locations Monroe, West Monroe, Ruston and Duson.
