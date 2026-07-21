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Boil water advisory issued for Livingston residents near Red Oak Road due to water line leak

1 hour 58 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, July 21 2026 Jul 21, 2026 July 21, 2026 11:59 AM July 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

LIVINGSTON — Livingston residents along and near Red Oak Road were placed under a boil water advisory on Tuesday, a day after crews discovered a leak in a nearby water line

The advisory covers the stretch of Red Oak Road between Red Oak Apartments and Hwy. 42, as well as John Gayle, Joe Gayle and Lobdell roads. 

"If you lost water pressure yesterday due to the water line break, you are under a boil advisory," town officials said. 

Residents should boil any water to be used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or food preparation for at least a full minute first. 

The town said it has collected and submitted water samples for testing and will notify residents as soon as it is safe, which usually takes two to three days. 

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Officials said Monday that tree roots pushing against the water line caused the leak, and that repairs were taking longer than usual because crews needed to reroute the lines around the trees.

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