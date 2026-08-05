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Boil water advisory issued after water leak at intersection of Perkins Road, South Acadian Thruway.

1 hour 29 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 11:12 AM August 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A boil water advisory has been put in place following a water leak at the intersection of Perkins Road and South Acadian Thruway. 

The advisory was issued Tuesday after repairs were made to the water main under the street following a leak, Adrienne Mire, CAO and senior vice president of the Baton Rouge Water Company, said.

The line has since been repaired, but the repairs involved shutting off the water, prompting the boil water advisory.

Affected customers were notified, BR Water Company officials added.

The boil advisory will be in effect through Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

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