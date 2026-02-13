76°
Latest Weather Blog
Boil advisory lifted for town of Livonia following broken water main
LIVONIA - The town of Livonia said a boil advisory was lifted following a broken water main causing the town to briefly turn off the water.
The water outage affected Livonia High School, which sent students home early on Thursday and cancelled classes on Friday.
Trending News
"Water is safe to consume," the town said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Heisman winner Billy Cannon among 5 former NFL players pardoned for...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish President denies reports of potential ICE detention center...
-
Actor, director Aisha Tyler urges prioritizing blood pressure control during American Heart...
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
Sports Video
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...
-
Despite tough season, LSU football sends large number of players to NFL...