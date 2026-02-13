76°
Boil advisory lifted for town of Livonia following broken water main

1 hour 20 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, February 13 2026 Feb 13, 2026 February 13, 2026 2:50 PM February 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
LIVONIA - The town of Livonia said a boil advisory was lifted following a broken water main causing the town to briefly turn off the water.

The water outage affected Livonia High School, which sent students home early on Thursday and cancelled classes on Friday.

"Water is safe to consume," the town said.

