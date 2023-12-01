Body found in car at Port Allen Park Friday morning

PORT ALLEN - Port Allen Police are investigating an apparent shooting after a body was found near William and Lee Park.

Police and the coroner's office were seen at the Louisiana Ave. park early Friday morning.

Sources say someone shot a man while he was sitting inside his vehicle from outside of the driver's side of the car.

That vehicle was removed from the scene as evidence.

The identity of the man was not immediately available.

The park is located in the 1600 block of Louisiana Ave., near Cohn Elementary School. No special measures were taken at the school on Friday in relation to the incident, a district representative told WBRZ News 2.