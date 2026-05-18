Body discovered by Tangipahoa Parish deputies believed to be missing Hammond man

HAMMOND — Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office recovered a body on Monday that they believe belongs to a missing Hammond man.

According to the sheriff's office, a team of workers discovered the body along the Natalbany Creek just north of La. 22 in the Pumpkin Center area.

Deputies said, based on matching physical features, including tattoos, the body is believed to belong to 34-year-old Dustin Sharp, who was reported missing on Friday from Oscar Starkey Lane.

The body was discovered about a mile away from where Sharp's bike was previously discovered.

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Detectives encourage the public to share any information they may have regarding Sharp's whereabouts between his disappearance and today's discovery.