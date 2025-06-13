77°
Block party held at Perkins Rowe to celebrate 250 years of U.S. Army

Thursday, June 12 2025
BATON ROUGE - A block party was held at Perkins Rowe celebrating 250 years of the United States Army.

People played games, celebrated with live music and got to check out military tech.

