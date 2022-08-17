Big rig trouble: Over a dozen semi trucks robbed of parts in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with identifying thieves that stole parts from a Port Allen trucking business.

Security camera footage from August 7 shows a white Ford Transit van entering Nu-Gen around midnight. Co-owner Wade Svendson says the next morning he found 16 semi trucks missing multiple parts at his facility.

“They took the doors, the breathers, headlights, mirrors," Svendson said.

The total amount of property stolen is equal to about $135,000 without including labor costs. He and his employees are beyond frustrated that their small business was the target of such a large theft.

“We’re here supporting ourselves, supporting our families. We’ve got employees, we’re supporting them, supporting their families… I mean, and just to have these people come and take things from us like this, it’s pretty sh**ty.”

The investigation is ongoing, but Svendson says they're going to beef up security. This is not the first time his trucks have been stolen from. Four years ago, he says the tires were taken from 22 trucks.

“It’s pretty bad when you have to talk about putting up an electric fence around your business.”

He hopes the perpetrators are caught before they have the chance to steal from more businesses like his.

"It’d be good if we could come together and cut the losses for those who are just trying to make a living and better themselves," he said.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact WBRSO.