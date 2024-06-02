Big Guys No Ties: Did USC try to get out of playing LSU football?

Hunter McCann and a surprise guest have the latest edition of Big Guys No Ties! - SEC on WBRZ - USC vs LSU rumors - Brees heads to Saints Hall of Fame - Angel Reese breaking records Trending News Trees down, roads blocked in Livingston Parish after severe weather rolls through

LSP: Driver killed after veering off Slaughter highway, hitting culvert Friday night - Paul Skenes is lighting it up