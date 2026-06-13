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$$$ Best Bets: World Cup Group Stage!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the World Cup, NBA and Stanley Cup Finals, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
World Cup 2026:
Canada vs. Bosnia: Canada ML (3-Way)
USA vs. Paraguay: USA ML (3-Way)
College Baseball:
Troy @ West Virginia: u11.5 Total Runs
Ole Miss @ UNC: UNC ML
MLB:
Mariners @ Nationals: Mariners ML
Braves @ Mets: Braves ML
Dodgers @ White Sox: Dodgers ML
Phillies @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5
Cardinals @ Twins: u9.5 Total Runs
Rockies @ Athletics: Gage Jump o5.5 Total Strikeouts
WNBA:
Tempo @ Mystics: Tempo +2.5
Valkyries @ Storm: u157.5 Total Points
Saturday
Trending News
World Cup 2026:
Qatar vs. Switzerland: Switzerland -1.5
Brazil vs. Morocco: Brazil ML (3-Way)
Haiti @ Scotland: Scotland ML (3-Way)
Australia vs. Turkey: u2.5 Total Goals
NBA Finals:
Knicks @ Spurs: Spurs -5.5
College Baseball:
Oklahoma @ Alabama: Oklahoma ML
Texas @ Georgia: Texas ML
MLB:
Cardinals @ Twins: u9t Total Runs
Yankees @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML
Dodgers @ White Sox: Dodgers -1.5
Diamondbacks @ Reds: Diamondbacks ML
Phillies @ Brewers: Phillies +1.5
Cubs @ Giants: o7.5 Total Runs
WNBA:
Fever @ Sun: Fever -11.5
Lynx @ Aces: Lynx +3.5
Wings @ Fire: Wings -5.5
Sparks @ Mercury: Sparks +1.5
Sunday
World Cup 2026:
TBD
Stanley Cup Finals:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
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