$$$ Best Bets: World Cup Group Stage!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the World Cup, NBA and Stanley Cup Finals, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

World Cup 2026:

Canada vs. Bosnia: Canada ML (3-Way)

USA vs. Paraguay: USA ML (3-Way)

College Baseball:

Troy @ West Virginia: u11.5 Total Runs

Ole Miss @ UNC: UNC ML



MLB:

Mariners @ Nationals: Mariners ML

Braves @ Mets: Braves ML

Dodgers @ White Sox: Dodgers ML

Phillies @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5

Cardinals @ Twins: u9.5 Total Runs

Rockies @ Athletics: Gage Jump o5.5 Total Strikeouts



WNBA:

Tempo @ Mystics: Tempo +2.5

Valkyries @ Storm: u157.5 Total Points



Saturday



World Cup 2026:

Qatar vs. Switzerland: Switzerland -1.5

Brazil vs. Morocco: Brazil ML (3-Way)

Haiti @ Scotland: Scotland ML (3-Way)

Australia vs. Turkey: u2.5 Total Goals





NBA Finals:

Knicks @ Spurs: Spurs -5.5





College Baseball:

Oklahoma @ Alabama: Oklahoma ML

Texas @ Georgia: Texas ML



MLB:

Cardinals @ Twins: u9t Total Runs

Yankees @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML

Dodgers @ White Sox: Dodgers -1.5

Diamondbacks @ Reds: Diamondbacks ML

Phillies @ Brewers: Phillies +1.5

Cubs @ Giants: o7.5 Total Runs



WNBA:

Fever @ Sun: Fever -11.5

Lynx @ Aces: Lynx +3.5

Wings @ Fire: Wings -5.5

Sparks @ Mercury: Sparks +1.5

Sunday



World Cup 2026:

TBD



Stanley Cup Finals:

TBD



College Baseball:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD



