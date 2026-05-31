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$$$ Best Bets: Who will win the NBA & NHL Finals?
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
College Baseball:
USC Upstate @ Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State -2.5
Washington State @ Oregon State: o10.5 Total Runs
St. John's @ Florida State: Florida State -3.5
Lamar @ Texas A&M: u12.5 Total Runs
VCU @ UNC: UNC -3.5
ULL @ Cincinnati: ULL +1.5
WNBA:
Sparks @ Mystics: Sparks +2.5
Lynx @ Sky: Lynx -4.5
Mercury @ Liberty: o170.5 Total Points
Dream @ Fire: Dream -8.5
MLB:
Braves @ Reds: u9.5 Total Runs
Padres @ Nationals: u9.5 Total Runs
Angels @ Rays: Rays ML
Cubs @ Cardinals: u7.5 Total Runs
Yankees @ Athletics: Yankees ML
Phillies @ Dodgers: u8.5 Total Runs
NHL Playoffs:
Canadiens @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes 60 Min ML (3 Way)
Saturday
NBA Playoffs:
Spurs @ Thunder: Spurs +3.5
College Baseball:
Trending News
Coastal Carolina @ Florida State: Florida State ML
Virginia @ Southern Miss: Southern Miss -1.5
Lipscomb @ ULL: ULL -2.5
North Carolina @ East Carolina: North Carolina -3.5
Oregon @ Washington State: Oregon -3.5
Arkansas Little Rock @ Jacksonville State: o10.5 Total Runs
MLB:
Royals @ Rangers: u8.5 Total Runs
Angels @ Rays: Rays ML
Red Sox @ Guardians: o6.5 Total Runs
Cubs @ Cardinals: Cubs ML
Yankees @ Athletics: Yankees ML
Phillies @ Dodgers: u8.5 Total Runs
WNBA:
Storm @ Tempo: Tempo -5.5
Sparks @ Sun: Sun +4.5
Fever @ Fire: Indiana -10.5
Sunday
College Baseball:
Miami @ Troy: Miami ML
Wake Forest @ West Virginia: Wake Forest ML
VCU @ East Carolina: o11.5 Total Runs
Oklahoma @ The Citadel: Oklahoma ML
Oklahoma State @ USC Upstate: Oklahoma State Ml
Virginia @ Jacksonville State: Virginia ML
MLB:
Blue Jays @ Orioles: u8.5 Total Runs
Braves @ Red: o8.5 Total Runs
Brewers @ Astros: Brewers -1.5
Royals @ Rangers: Rangers ML
Phillies @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML
Diamondbacks @ Mariners: Mariners ML
WNBA:
Aces @ Valkyries: Aces -1.5
NBA Finals Champion:
Spurs to win in 6 Games
NHL Finals Predictions:
o5.5 Total Games
Hurricanes to win the Finals
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