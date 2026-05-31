$$$ Best Bets: Who will win the NBA & NHL Finals?

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB! Friday

College Baseball:

USC Upstate @ Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State -2.5

Washington State @ Oregon State: o10.5 Total Runs

St. John's @ Florida State: Florida State -3.5

Lamar @ Texas A&M: u12.5 Total Runs

VCU @ UNC: UNC -3.5

ULL @ Cincinnati: ULL +1.5



WNBA:

Sparks @ Mystics: Sparks +2.5

Lynx @ Sky: Lynx -4.5

Mercury @ Liberty: o170.5 Total Points

Dream @ Fire: Dream -8.5 MLB:

Braves @ Reds: u9.5 Total Runs

Padres @ Nationals: u9.5 Total Runs

Angels @ Rays: Rays ML

Cubs @ Cardinals: u7.5 Total Runs

Yankees @ Athletics: Yankees ML

Phillies @ Dodgers: u8.5 Total Runs NHL Playoffs:

Canadiens @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes 60 Min ML (3 Way)





Saturday

NBA Playoffs:

Spurs @ Thunder: Spurs +3.5



College Baseball: Trending News Man remains at large after leading Louisiana State Police on a pursuit along I-10

Louisiana Supreme Court overturns judge's recusal in Madison Brooks-related case Coastal Carolina @ Florida State: Florida State ML

Virginia @ Southern Miss: Southern Miss -1.5

Lipscomb @ ULL: ULL -2.5

North Carolina @ East Carolina: North Carolina -3.5

Oregon @ Washington State: Oregon -3.5

Arkansas Little Rock @ Jacksonville State: o10.5 Total Runs

MLB: Royals @ Rangers: u8.5 Total Runs

Angels @ Rays: Rays ML

Red Sox @ Guardians: o6.5 Total Runs

Cubs @ Cardinals: Cubs ML

Yankees @ Athletics: Yankees ML

Phillies @ Dodgers: u8.5 Total Runs



WNBA: Storm @ Tempo: Tempo -5.5

Sparks @ Sun: Sun +4.5

Fever @ Fire: Indiana -10.5



Sunday





College Baseball:

Miami @ Troy: Miami ML

Wake Forest @ West Virginia: Wake Forest ML

VCU @ East Carolina: o11.5 Total Runs

Oklahoma @ The Citadel: Oklahoma ML

Oklahoma State @ USC Upstate: Oklahoma State Ml

Virginia @ Jacksonville State: Virginia ML MLB:

Blue Jays @ Orioles: u8.5 Total Runs

Braves @ Red: o8.5 Total Runs

Brewers @ Astros: Brewers -1.5

Royals @ Rangers: Rangers ML

Phillies @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML

Diamondbacks @ Mariners: Mariners ML WNBA:

Aces @ Valkyries: Aces -1.5 NBA Finals Champion:

Spurs to win in 6 Games NHL Finals Predictions:

o5.5 Total Games

Hurricanes to win the Finals